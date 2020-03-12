Vivo NEX 3s 5G launched with SD 865 SoC, triple-camera setup, AMOLED Waterfall Display

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G starts from CNY 4,998 (Approx. Rs 53,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.
Vivo added a successor to the NEX 3 5G smartphone launched last year. The Vivo NEX 3s 5G recently arrived in China with a minor spec refresh over its predecessor, bringing hardware worthy of a 2020 flagship.
The Vivo NEX 3s 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Additionally, the memory gets a boost in the form of LPDDR5 RAM standard, which offers a 29-percent increase in bandwidth over LPDDR4X. Storage standard is also updated to UFS 3.1 as opposed to UFS 3.0 on most flagships. The device also gets a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 44W fast charging support.
The NEX 3s retains the extreme curvature of its predecessor with similar screen specifications. The NEX 3s 5G uses a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080*2256 pixels) resolution and the same impressive screen-to-body ratio. The only difference in the screen is that the NEX 3s 5G supports HDR10+ instead of just HDR10.
In optics, the NEX 3s 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel, f/2.5 telephoto sensor. The motorised pop-up unit on the front houses a 16-megapixel shooter along with an LED flash module.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!