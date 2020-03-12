App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo NEX 3s 5G launched with SD 865 SoC, triple-camera setup, AMOLED Waterfall Display

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G starts from CNY 4,998 (Approx. Rs 53,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo added a successor to the NEX 3 5G smartphone launched last year. The Vivo NEX 3s 5G recently arrived in China with a minor spec refresh over its predecessor, bringing hardware worthy of a 2020 flagship.

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Additionally, the memory gets a boost in the form of LPDDR5 RAM standard, which offers a 29-percent increase in bandwidth over LPDDR4X. Storage standard is also updated to UFS 3.1 as opposed to UFS 3.0 on most flagships. The device also gets a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 44W fast charging support.

The NEX 3s retains the extreme curvature of its predecessor with similar screen specifications. The NEX 3s 5G uses a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080*2256 pixels) resolution and the same impressive screen-to-body ratio. The only difference in the screen is that the NEX 3s 5G supports HDR10+ instead of just HDR10.

In optics, the NEX 3s 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel, f/2.5 telephoto sensor. The motorised pop-up unit on the front houses a 16-megapixel shooter along with an LED flash module.

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G starts from CNY 4,998 (Approx. Rs 53,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in China. Vivo is also offering a beefier 12GB + 256GB version for CNY 5,298 (Approx. Rs 56,200). It will arrive in Black, Blue and a new Orange colour options. The Vivo NEX 3s 5G will be available in China from March 14. However, there’s no clear information about a global release date.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

