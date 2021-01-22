Vivo launches X60 Pro+ in China

X60

Vivo has revealed the latest flagship in its X60 series, the Pro+, in China. As with many Android flagships, the X60 Pro+ is decked out with powerful hardware, four cameras on the back, and a fancy single selfie shooter housed within a cut-out on the 6.5-inch screen.

Vivo is giving you options between two RAM and storage options plus two colour variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is surrounded by a Dark Blue chassis while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant lets you pick between Dark Blue and Classic Orange.

The phone has a custom user interface called OriginOS 1.0 built on top of Android 11.

The 6.5-inch screen is AMOLED with a remarkably high refresh rate of 120Hz which is tech-speak for ‘it feels so smooth to scroll on this thing’. The screen has support for HDR10 and HDR10+ with 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour space or in other words, your daily feast of YouTube videos will look good.

Powering the phone is an impressive 4200mAh battery that has support for 55W charging so that you can quickly juice up the phone on the move.

Your daily activities on the device will be taken care of by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which will hum along paired with an Adreno 660 GPU, in-charge of your daily PUBG sessions.

The real draw is the camera module at the back, which takes an ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ approach made up of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 48-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a dedicated 32-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope sensor.

Yup, that blurry background, black and white portraits of your dog should look awesome on this thing.

If you are more into pouts and duck faces (not judging you), the 32-megapixel camera on the front should be more than adequate. It will also presumably come with tons of beauty options that will turn you into a digital cosmetician.

The phone also has a swanky fingerprint scanner embedded within the display and a suite of sensors all over the chassis, including but not limited to gravity, ambient light, proximity, gyroscope and an e-compass.

Details of an international launch have so far been scant but going by current conversion rates, the 8GB + 128GB model should set you back roughly Rs. 56,500 and the 128GB + 256MB variant costs around Rs. 67,800.