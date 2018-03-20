App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 20, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo launches X21 and X21 UD with under-the-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition features

At present, the phone has only been launched in China and there's no clarity yet on its global launch date.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo unveiled the all new Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD in China on Tuesday. The phones were subject to intense speculations and leaks over the past few weeks as they are equipped with an under-the-display fingerprint sensor. While the X21 comes at a starting price of CNY 2,898 (approx Rs 29,800), the X21 UD comes at a price of CNY 3,598 (approx Rs 37,000).

Vivo X21 features a 6.28 inch Super AMOLED display with extremely thin bezels and an iPhone X like notch at the top. The display comes with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixel with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, which has a dedicated individual core for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The phone has an Adreno 512 GPU for graphical requirements. While X21 comes in two RAM and internal storage variants - the cheaper 3GB RAM/64GB storage and a beefier 6GB RAM/128 GB storage version, Vivo X21 UD comes 6 GB RAM/128GB storage option only. Both the phones support support memory expansion of up to 256 GB.

Both the phones sport 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with the primary camera aperture rate of f/1.8 and secondary camera aperture rate of f/2.4. Both the phones sport a 12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture rate.

related news

The phones features IR fill on the notch which lets the phone have features such as facial recognition, Face Wake 2.0 etc.

Both the phones will run on Vivo’s Funtouch OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. While X21 UD has the under-the-display fingerprint sensor, the sensor is placed at the rear in X21.

The phone has other connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0, proximity sensor along with additional features such as Fast battery charging etc. The phone is powered by a 3,200 mAh Li-Ion battery and comes in three colour options Black, Aurora White, Ruby Red.

At present, the phone has only been launched in China and there's no clarity yet on its global launch date.

tags #Business #Companies #smartphone #Technology #Vivo #World News

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC