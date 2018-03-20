Vivo launches X21 and X21 UD with under-the-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition features

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo unveiled the all new Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD in China on Tuesday. The phones were subject to intense speculations and leaks over the past few weeks as they are equipped with an under-the-display fingerprint sensor. While the X21 comes at a starting price of CNY 2,898 (approx Rs 29,800), the X21 UD comes at a price of CNY 3,598 (approx Rs 37,000).

Vivo X21 features a 6.28 inch Super AMOLED display with extremely thin bezels and an iPhone X like notch at the top. The display comes with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixel with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, which has a dedicated individual core for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The phone has an Adreno 512 GPU for graphical requirements. While X21 comes in two RAM and internal storage variants - the cheaper 3GB RAM/64GB storage and a beefier 6GB RAM/128 GB storage version, Vivo X21 UD comes 6 GB RAM/128GB storage option only. Both the phones support support memory expansion of up to 256 GB.

Both the phones sport 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with the primary camera aperture rate of f/1.8 and secondary camera aperture rate of f/2.4. Both the phones sport a 12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture rate.

The phones features IR fill on the notch which lets the phone have features such as facial recognition, Face Wake 2.0 etc.

Both the phones will run on Vivo’s Funtouch OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. While X21 UD has the under-the-display fingerprint sensor, the sensor is placed at the rear in X21.

The phone has other connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0, proximity sensor along with additional features such as Fast battery charging etc. The phone is powered by a 3,200 mAh Li-Ion battery and comes in three colour options Black, Aurora White, Ruby Red.

At present, the phone has only been launched in China and there's no clarity yet on its global launch date.