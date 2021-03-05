English
Vivo launches Vision Plus in India, says it wants to build a visual content ecosystem

With Vision Plus, it hopes to build a visual content ecosystem by working together with content creators, researching educational applications and promote cultural exchanges.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST

Vivo has announced the vision plus initiative for India. According to it, this move reaffirms its commitment to mobile photography.

This new strategy stands on four pillars: a mobile photography academy, mobile photography awards, masterclasses with top photographers and a federation of like-minded photography enthusiasts. Vivo says it will announce more about each of the pillars in the future.

'We are happy to take a step further in our core pursuit to create a pleasant imaging experience for consumers," Vivo's Nipun Maraya said in a statement to the press.

 

The company also noted that the behaviour of modern Indian customers is changing and evolving. As a result, their demand for innovation and new technology has also increased.

Vivo has already invested heavily in its research capabilities in India and hopes to learn what the Indian user wants and incorporate into upcoming products.

 “To fulfil and further exceed these needs, Vivo has heavily invested in strong R&D capabilities to carry out extensive consumer research and incorporate the findings in its offerings," Maraya said.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #photography #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Mar 5, 2021 07:21 pm

