 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo launches the V27 smartphone series in India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

You can pre-book the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro right now, and they will start shipping starting March 6

Vivo launches the V27 smartphone series in India (Image: Vivo)

Chinese technology giant, Vivo has launched its new V27 series of smartphones in India. The series has two smartphones — the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro — that retain the colour-changing back panel of the V25 series.

Also Read | Upcoming Smartphones February 2023: Here are some of the smartphones to look out for next month

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V27 has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. While the Vivo V27 Pro has a base price of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.