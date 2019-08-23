Vivo launches iQOO Pro gaming smartphone in both 4G and 5G variants with Snapdragon 855+ SoC

After months of announcements and teasers, Vivo finally launched its first 5G smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched two new devices under its iQOO gaming brand. The iQOO Pro is the latest addition to Vivo’s flagship arsenal. The iQOO Pro is available in both a 4G and 5G variant.

So, let’s take a look at what’s under the hood of both these mobile gaming powerhouses.

The Vivo iQOO Pro 5G Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with the X50 5G modem. The top-of-line chipset is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and runs on FuntouchOS 9, based on Android 9 Pie. Additionally, the Vivo has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charge support for the device.

The iQOO Pro 5G mobile phone sports a 6.41-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on the top that houses a 12-megapixel sensor. On the back, the device gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The standard version of the iQOO Pro features the same Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC without the X50 modem. Apart from the modem, the only difference between the two devices comes in the form of various RAM and Storage variants.

The base Vivo iQOO Pro model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB in-built storage is priced at CNY 3,198 (Approx. Rs 32,000), while the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs CNY 3,498 (Approx. Rs 35,500). The 5G iQOO Pro model features the same 8GB+128GB (Approx. 38,500) and 12GB+128GB (Approx. Rs. 41,500) configurations as the 4G variants at a marginally higher price. Vivo has also announced an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option for CNY 3,998 (Approx. Rs 40,500).