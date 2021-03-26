Vivo iQOO Z3 launched with Snapdragon 768G, 5G, 120Hz Display: All you need to know

Vivo sub-brand iQOO just dropped a new mid-range 5G smartphone in China. The iQOO Z3 arrives with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging support.

iQOO Z3 Price

The iQOO Z3’s price starts from CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 18,900) for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, there’s an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256 GB variant for CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 20,00) and CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,100), respectively. The phone will go on sale from April 1.

iQOO Z3 Specs

The iQOO Z3 is powered by the Snapdragon 768G paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with UFS 2.2 standards. The iQOO Z3 runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The handset sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

For optics, the iQOO Z3 packs a triple-camera setup, with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z3 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge support and an adapter in the box.

The phone supports aptX HD and LDAC formats, but also has a good old headphone jack. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB-Type C, and more. There’s a microSD card as well for storage expansion up to 1TB. The iQOO Z3 comes in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colour options.