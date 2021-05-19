Vivo iQOO Neo5 Life with 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras launching on May 24

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new iQOO model in China. The iQOO Neo5 Life recently appeared on the company’s website with a launch date of May 24. Vivo has confirmed several details about the iQOO Neo5 Life on the company’s official Chinese website.

Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Neo5 Life will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, although virtual RAM will enable the phone to use 3GB of the device’s storage as RAM. The phone will likely be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, with the company confirming the use of the UFS 3.1 storage standard.

The iQOO Neo5 Life will also sport an FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone appears to have a fingerprint reader on the side, which suggests that the Neo5 Life might use an LCD panel. To recall, the iQOO Neo5 featured a 120Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Neo5 Life also boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, although details about the sensors are relatively unknown. The phone is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 44W fast-charging as compared to 66W on the iQOO Neo5.