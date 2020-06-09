Vivo iQOO 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Vivo could be gearing up to unveil yet another phone under its iQOO brand. A recent leak suggests that there might be a third entrant to the iQOO 3 lineup. The phone recently passed through Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

A report by MyFixGuide suggests that the phone in question will be called the iQOO 3 Pro. The device listed on Geekbench managed a single-core score of 912 points and a multi-core score of 3,291 points. The listed phone used 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 10.

While we cannot be certain that the phone in question will arrive under the iQOO brand, the company only just unveiled new devices under its X series last week. Additionally, the Vivo Nex series also got an updated model with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Vivo currently has two phones under its iQOO series, in the form of the iQOO 3 5G and the iQOO Neo3 5G. The iQOO Neo3 5G is one of the cheapest phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the iQOO 3 is the cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone in India. Vivo also unveiled a more affordable iQOO Z1 with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset in May.

