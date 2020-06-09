App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

The listed phone used 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo could be gearing up to unveil yet another phone under its iQOO brand. A recent leak suggests that there might be a third entrant to the iQOO 3 lineup. The phone recently passed through Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

A report by MyFixGuide suggests that the phone in question will be called the iQOO 3 Pro. The device listed on Geekbench managed a single-core score of 912 points and a multi-core score of 3,291 points. The listed phone used 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 10.

While we cannot be certain that the phone in question will arrive under the iQOO brand, the company only just unveiled new devices under its X series last week. Additionally, the Vivo Nex series also got an updated model with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Close

Vivo currently has two phones under its iQOO series, in the form of the iQOO 3 5G and the iQOO Neo3 5G. The iQOO Neo3 5G is one of the cheapest phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the iQOO 3 is the cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone in India. Vivo also unveiled a more affordable iQOO Z1 with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset in May.

related news

But despite the many devices in the iQOO lineup, only the iQOO 3 is available outside China. It is worth noting that iQOO operates as an independent brand in India. You can check out our full review of the iQOO 3 5G here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #gadgets #iQOO #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.