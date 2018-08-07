Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo Nex and V9 available at Rs 1947 in a flash sale

Chinese phone maker Vivo is celebrating Indian Independence Day this year by offering its flagship Nex and V9 at Rs 1947 each, a fraction of their actual costs.

Recently launched Vivo Nex is otherwise available at Rs 47,990, 25 times the price company is offering during the ‘Freedom Carnival’. Similarly, the non-offer price of Vivo V9 is Rs 20,990.

The devices are offered during 7th to 9th August and are part of flash deals. The sale will open at 12 pm each day and will run till the stock lasts. The devices will be available at first come first serve basis.

The company has also put XE100 Earphones, USB Cable and XE680 Premium Earphones on sale for Rs 72 each during the period. The sale is available only on the website of Vivo.

A customer who successfully places the order during the sale must complete the purchase within 10 minutes from the beginning of the Flash Sale, failing which the order will be cancelled.

The company is also offering Rs 4,000 cashback on purchase of Vivo Nex using the HDFC Credit card.

Vivo Nex features

Vivo Nex, launched last month in India, packs in a lot of innovative features which include in-display fingerprint sensor where the entire bottom half of the screen can scan your fingerprint. Next in line is a retractable front camera which pops out in just 0.8 seconds and a display which doubles up as earpiece using the Screen SoundCasting Technology.

The device features a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316*1080p and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It has dimensions of 162mm x 77mm x 7.98mm and is slightly on the higher side of weighing scale at 199 grams.

On the optics front, it comes with a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. Other features of the camera include 4-Axis OIS, Slow Motion, Backlight HDR, Live Photo, Portrait Bokeh (dual cameras), Panorama, Time Lapse, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Filters.