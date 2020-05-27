App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 01:25 PM IST

Vivo Days Sale starts on Flipkart: Check best offers and deals

Consumers can also avail up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards as well as a no-cost EMI payment option.


Since the Indian government relaxed its lockdown guidelines to allow e-commerce companies more flexibility to deliver non-essential good, smartphone sales have made a comeback. The latest one comes in the form of the Vivo Days sale, which is already live on Flipkart.

The sale will end on May 29, bringing discounts and offers to several Vivo smartphones. Consumers can also avail up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, as well as a no-cost EMI payment option.

Flipkart is offering discounts and deals on several Vivo smartphones under 20,000 rupees. The Vivo Z1X is now priced at Rs 15,990 for the 6GB/64GB variant.

Additionally, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models cost Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively.

Additionally, the Vivo V17 and newly-launched Vivo V19 can be purchased through No Cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months. The V19 offers premium specs, including six cameras, a Snapdragon 700 series chipset and a Super AMOLED display.

The Vivo S1 is now available from Rs 16,990 with No Cost EMI payment options (Up to 12 months). The Vivo S1 Pro is priced at Rs 20,990, with a No Cost EMI payment option starting from Rs 875. The Vivo Y19 is now priced at Rs 14,990 with No Cost EMI up to nine months.

Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 are listed at Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively and can be purchased with No Cost EMI payment option up to six months. The company’s budget Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y91i are available for Rs 11,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively. The Vivo Y12 and Y15 are also listed for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

First Published on May 27, 2020 01:25 pm

