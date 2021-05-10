Vivo commits to 3 years of software support for premium X-series models

Vivo has been consistently delivering smartphones with quality hardware and software for years now. The company recently announced that it would be expanding software support to its flagship X series as well. The Chinese smartphone maker has committed to providing three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates for selected models launching after July 2021.

Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of Vivo said, “Featuring top of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last – and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations. We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features.”

With the move, Vivo aims to deliver a flagship smartphone experience with its X series devices by ensuring continuous improvements based on “evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations”. The new policy currently extends to Vivo X series smartphones in European, Australian, and Indian markets.