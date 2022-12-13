 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo, CMR study reveals the impact of smartphones on spousal relationships in India

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022

The study found that 88 percent married Indians feel that excessive usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship

Smartphones have played a major impact on society, improving people’s lives for the better both personally and professionally. But smartphones can also be a double-edged sword, particularly when they are overused. And this overuse can have an adverse effect on relationships.

To this end, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the findings of its fourth edition of the Switch Off study titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2022’, focusing on the behavioural and psychological changes in relationships of married couples due to excessive use of smartphones.

The study was conducted by Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR) to find out the impact of excessive smartphone use on married couples and the effect on their relationships.

The study found that 67 percent of respondents confessed to being on their phones even while they were spending time with their spouses. However, 89 percent of respondents said that they spend less time engaging in relaxed conversation with their spouse than possible. With excessive smartphone usage, 66 percent of respondents feel that their relationship with their spouses had weakened.

Additionally, 70 percent of people confess to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone. Married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69 percent of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing.

Moreover, 84 percent of respondents agreed that smartphones had become a part of their body that couldn’t be separated, while 72 percent agreed that they got so absorbed in their phones at times that they lost track of their surroundings.