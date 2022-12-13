Vivo, CMR study reveals the impact of smartphones on spousal relationships in India

Smartphones have played a major impact on society, improving people’s lives for the better both personally and professionally. But smartphones can also be a double-edged sword, particularly when they are overused. And this overuse can have an adverse effect on relationships.

To this end, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the findings of its fourth edition of the Switch Off study titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2022’, focusing on the behavioural and psychological changes in relationships of married couples due to excessive use of smartphones.

The study was conducted by Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR) to find out the impact of excessive smartphone use on married couples and the effect on their relationships.

The study found that 67 percent of respondents confessed to being on their phones even while they were spending time with their spouses. However, 89 percent of respondents said that they spend less time engaging in relaxed conversation with their spouse than possible. With excessive smartphone usage, 66 percent of respondents feel that their relationship with their spouses had weakened.

Additionally, 70 percent of people confess to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone. Married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69 percent of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing.

Moreover, 84 percent of respondents agreed that smartphones had become a part of their body that couldn’t be separated, while 72 percent agreed that they got so absorbed in their phones at times that they lost track of their surroundings.

58 percent of people agreed that they use smartphones while eating meals whereas 60 percent use them in their living room. Furthermore, 86 percent of respondents agreed that the phone is the last thing that users see before hitting the bed. A whopping 60 percent of people also use smartphones while sitting with family instead of having momentous conversations.

The fourth edition of the study titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Spousal Relationships’ is based on a study commissioned by Vivo. The study was executed by CyberMedia Research (CMR), covering more than 1000 consumers, across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune.