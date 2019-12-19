Vivo Christmas Carnival sale offers discounts on Z1Pro, Z1x, Y90 and Y15 2019

Vivo is celebrating its year-end December Christmas Carnival sale in India. As part of the celebration offers, Vivo is offering a bunch of offers and discounts on the Vivo Z-series and the Vivo Y-series smartphones.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts on the Z1Pro, Z1x, Y90 and Y15 2019. Starting with the Vivo Z1Pro (Review), the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The higher-end storage models with 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively, which is Rs 1,000 less than their original prices.

The other Z-series smartphone getting a discount during the Vivo Christmas Carnival sale is the Vivo Z1x. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants can be bought for Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively.

Vivo is also offering a discount on the Y90 and Y15 2019. The entry-level Vivo Y90 gets a Rs 500 discount and is available for Rs 6,490, whereas the Y15 2019 can be bought for Rs 11,990.

There is no direct discount on the recently-launched Vivo U10. However, Vivo is offering Rs 1,000 off on prepaid purchases.

Additionally, customers get 5 percent cashback on making purchases through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards on the Vivo E-store. The sale has already begun and ends on December 20.