(Updated) Vivo V20 Pro launch in India confirmed for December 2

Vivo is gearing up to launch its first 5G phone in India next month. The company has been teasing the Vivo V20 Pro 5G for the past couple of days now. However, Vivo recently sent out media invites confirming the official launch date of the phone.



Sleekest creation for the widest imagination. Get ready for an unrivalled performance of the #Slimmest5G - #vivoV20Pro. Coming your way soon for #DelightEveryMoment. pic.twitter.com/ML5J6KjvUh

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 26, 2020

The invite confirms that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G will arrive in India on December 2. Additionally, the latest post on Vivo India’s Twitter handle suggests that the V20 Pro 5G will be the sleekest 5G phone yet.

Since the Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September, most specs of the device are already known.

Vivo V20 Pro Specs

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. At the back, the device gets a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome module. The smartphone boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

Vivo V20 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V20 Pro price will be set at Rs 29,999, according to a recent report. This means that the smartphone will be competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), and Google Pixel 4a (Review).