PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

(Updated) Vivo V20 Pro launch in India confirmed for December 2

The Vivo V20 Pro sports Snapdragon 765G SoC and is expected to arrive in India's sub-30K segment.

Moneycontrol News

Vivo is gearing up to launch its first 5G phone in India next month. The company has been teasing the Vivo V20 Pro 5G for the past couple of days now. However, Vivo recently sent out media invites confirming the official launch date of the phone.

The invite confirms that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G will arrive in India on December 2. Additionally, the latest post on Vivo India’s Twitter handle suggests that the V20 Pro 5G will be the sleekest 5G phone yet.

Since the Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September, most specs of the device are already known.

Vivo V20 Pro Specs

Close

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

related news

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. At the back, the device gets a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome module. The smartphone boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

Vivo V20 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V20 Pro price will be set at Rs 29,999, according to a recent report. This means that the smartphone will be competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review)Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), and Google Pixel 4a (Review).

Also Read: Vivo V20 Review: Sleek design and quality cameras under Rs 25,000
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.