Vivo APEX 2020 concept smartphone confirmed to be unveiled on February 28

Vivo has confirmed the unveiling of its next-generation concept smartphone, the APEX 2020. The smartphone was previously scheduled to be introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. However, due to COVID-19’s outbreak, the smartphone’s unveiling event was postponed.

Vivo’s APEX is its concept series which the company has been showcasing since 2018. Vivo Apex 2020 will be showcased via an online event on February 28. The company has uploaded teasers of the Vivo Apex 2020 on Weibo.

The teaser posters give us a first look of the front and rear panel.

At the front, the first teaser hints a 120-degree display with curved edges on both sides. The panel could also support 120Hz refresh rate and feature second-generation pressure-sensitive buttons instead of the physical buttons.

There is a protruding circular camera module on the back with two sensors, as per the second teaser. The camera sensor at the top appears to be a periscope lens, whereas the second lens is expected to feature the rumoured 48MP sensor with gimbal-like stabilisation.

Vivo debuted its APEX concept series first in 2018. The first-generation concept smartphone featured the world’s first nearly bezel-less smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At MWC 2019, Vivo improved the under-screen scanner tech and showcased the second-generation Apex concept phone with a full-screen in-display fingerprint scanner.

To take the design language a notch higher, Vivo APEX 2019 did not have any ports or holes. The concept smartphone used magnetic connectors for charging and data transfer.

Vivo APEX 2019 also featured Touch Sense technology, which combined pressure sensors, capacitive buttons and a linear motor as substitutes for volume and power buttons.

The third-generation APEX concept smartphone hints at improvements in the camera department along with making the display tech better. The wait is not prolonged as the Vivo APEX 2020 showcase event is around the corner.