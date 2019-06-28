Visa to acquire Rambus Payments Portfolio

Visa announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the token services and ticketing businesses, formerly Bell ID and Ecebs LTD, from Rambus, a premier silicon IP and chip provider dedicated to delivering data faster and safer. The combination of Visa’s network tokenization capabilities with the local and account tokenization technology of Rambus will facilitate safer, more secure payments across all forms of global commerce.

Facilitating safer, more secure digital transactions is core to Visa’s brand promise and central to growing electronic payments for everyone, everywhere. As the way people and businesses pay and get paid continues to evolve, the addition of Rambus’ technology will allow us to deliver greater security beyond the card to support more transactions, payments systems and participants,” said TS Anil, SVP, global head of payment products and platforms, Visa. “Going forward, we will apply these expanded capabilities, expertise and scale to help further all forms of global commerce.”

Tokenization has been one of the most effective ways of reducing fraud and securing card payments at the point-of-sale, online and for stored card credentials. Following the launch of Visa Token Service in 2014, Visa has made significant progress building and scaling tokenization for card-based payments – Visa has enabled 100 markets for tokenization providing this capability to 90 percent of Visa’s total payment volume, with more than 60 global token requestors recently added to the token platform.