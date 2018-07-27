App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virgin Galactic Unity sets new record in test flight

Virgin resumed its passenger spaceflight programme in April, three and a half years after the fatal crash of SpaceshipTwo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Thursday, Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic completed the third rocket-powered test flight of its Unity space plane over California’s Mojave Desert at a top speed of Mach 2.47, or almost two and half times the speed of sound after the rocket burned for 42 seconds as compared to Concorde’s top speed of Mach 2.02. The unit climbed vertically through the Stratosphere almost at an altitude of 170,800 feet.

As per a report in CNET, Virgin Galactic crossed the range of traditional aircraft and balloon flight by reaching the Mesosphere. Chief Pilot Dave Mackay summed up their experience after a safe landing back at Mojave Air and Space Port, “It was a thrill from start to finish. Unity's rocket motor performed magnificently again and Sooch pulled off a smooth landing. This was a new altitude record for both of us in the cockpit, not to mention our mannequin in the back, and the views of Earth from the black sky were magnificent.”

Virgin resumed its passenger spaceflight programme in April, three and a half years after the fatal crash of SpaceshipTwo. During a second Unity test flight the next month, the space plane reached an altitude of 114,500 feet and a speed of Mach 1.9.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Technology #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.