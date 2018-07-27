Virgin Galactic Unity sets new record in test flight

On Thursday, Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic completed the third rocket-powered test flight of its Unity space plane over California’s Mojave Desert at a top speed of Mach 2.47, or almost two and half times the speed of sound after the rocket burned for 42 seconds as compared to Concorde’s top speed of Mach 2.02. The unit climbed vertically through the Stratosphere almost at an altitude of 170,800 feet.

As per a report in CNET, Virgin Galactic crossed the range of traditional aircraft and balloon flight by reaching the Mesosphere. Chief Pilot Dave Mackay summed up their experience after a safe landing back at Mojave Air and Space Port, “It was a thrill from start to finish. Unity's rocket motor performed magnificently again and Sooch pulled off a smooth landing. This was a new altitude record for both of us in the cockpit, not to mention our mannequin in the back, and the views of Earth from the black sky were magnificent.”

Virgin resumed its passenger spaceflight programme in April, three and a half years after the fatal crash of SpaceshipTwo. During a second Unity test flight the next month, the space plane reached an altitude of 114,500 feet and a speed of Mach 1.9.