Viral video 'revealing' iPhone 9 device is fake say tipsters

Ahead of Apple's rumoured launch of the iPhone 9 (or the iPhone SE 2) on March 31 in the United States, a video allegedly 'revealing the smartphone's design from all sides' has been doing the rounds.

Originally uploaded to video-sharing app TikTok, the video was later shared by multiple users on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Notably, the awaited budget iPhone is expected to sport an iPhone 8-like design while housing internals from the latest iPhone 11 series.

The device in the video looks very much like the iPhone 8. However, the edges and buttons seem inspired by the iPhone 4. The video shows the rear panel housing as a single camera, the bottom edge housing the lightning port and tiny cutouts for the speaker and microphone.

As leaked multiple times, the front panel of the iPhone 9 will feature a home button with Touch ID.

While the device may seem to look like the iPhone 9, tipsters have claimed that the video is fake. Ben Geskin commented below the video shared on Twitter stating that the device is a custom iPhone 8.



No. That's custom iPhone 8. — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 19, 2020





Fake. From the man himself who made this housing.

— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) February 20, 2020

Popular YouTuber EverythingApplePro uploaded a screenshot of his conversation with someone who made the custom housing, further confirming that the video is indeed fake.