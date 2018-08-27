App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vintage Apple 1 computer estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore to be auctioned in September

The initial price of Apple 1 was approximately USD 666 and it is expected to fetch over USD 300,000 at the auction

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Apple (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Apple (Image: Reuters)

Moneycontrol News

Apple's vintage computer model that supported the initial launch of Apple Inc is up for grabs.

According to a report by US News and World Report, a photograph of the model called Apple 1 was recently provided by RR Auctions. The Apple 1 is a fully functional model and would be auctioned off in September this year.

It is one of the 60 remaining models of the original 200 computers, designed and built by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the years 1976 and 1977 respectively.

related news

The initial price of Apple 1 was approximately USD 666 and it is expected to fetch over USD 300,000 at the auction. The primitive model was restored to its original appearance and made operational by an expert from Apple Corey Cohen.

The model was repaired so efficiently that it could be operated without fault for approximately eight hours during a test. Even the keyboard that it possesses is the original keyboard from the 1970s.

The computer is a reminder of the time when Cupertino-based company began functioning.

Apple recently became the world's first publicly traded company whose valuation crossed the USD 1 trillion-mark.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Apple Inc #Technology #Trending News #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.