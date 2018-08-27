Vintage Apple 1 computer estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore to be auctioned in September

Moneycontrol News

Apple's vintage computer model that supported the initial launch of Apple Inc is up for grabs.

According to a report by US News and World Report, a photograph of the model called Apple 1 was recently provided by RR Auctions. The Apple 1 is a fully functional model and would be auctioned off in September this year.

It is one of the 60 remaining models of the original 200 computers, designed and built by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the years 1976 and 1977 respectively.

The initial price of Apple 1 was approximately USD 666 and it is expected to fetch over USD 300,000 at the auction. The primitive model was restored to its original appearance and made operational by an expert from Apple Corey Cohen.

The model was repaired so efficiently that it could be operated without fault for approximately eight hours during a test. Even the keyboard that it possesses is the original keyboard from the 1970s.

The computer is a reminder of the time when Cupertino-based company began functioning.