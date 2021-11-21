VidhYug 4.0: NITK designs e-bike for forest surveillance

The e-bike is powered by a electric DC motor and lithium-ion battery

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) recently unveiled an electric bike meant for forest surveillance. It has been designed, keeping in mind, the needs of forest officials—it comes with a front utility box for their gear.

The bike also comes with charging for mobile phones and walkie-talkies. Water and food can also be carried, and the rear pannier box can be used to hold other necessities.

The bike runs on a DC electric motor powered by lithium-ion battery. The headlight can be removed and can double up as a flashlight. The batteries can be charged using solar power.

“Its electric motor is typically silent," Pruthviraj U told The Hindu newspaper. Pruthviraj is the head of e-mobility projects at the Centre for System Design in NITK.

"This is an added advantage in the forest since the wildlife will remain undisturbed and also it will help in capturing poachers without giving them a chance to flee.”

VidhYug 4.0 runs using a Brushless DC Motor (BLDC) that is powered by a 2.0kw, 33AH lithium-ion battery. The e-bike has two 400 watt mono crystalline solar panels in conjunction with a 1.5 kw UPS unit that help charge the battery. Eventually, NITK plans to swap out the BLDC motor with a switched reluctance motor.

Once fully charged, the e-bike can navigate up to 75Km of rough terrain. The bike has been developed for use in Kudremukh National Park, Karnataka.