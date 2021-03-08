Video showing how much Google knows about you goes Viral, here's how you can dig through the dirt Google has on you

Source: Reuters

A user on TikTok with the handle @yorgoandlea had her video go viral when she posted a small snippet of the information Google tracks to show you ads.

Its a known fact that Google tracks several aspects of your activity online. Before you get your pitchforks up, most of these are rudimentary such as the time you spend on a site or a page, your topics of interest based on how much you view certain content online etc. but some of these feel truly invasive like your age, gender, the languages you speak and your location.

It's worth noting here that Google says that it isn't profiting off your data by selling it to advertisers. It collects information to make the ads you see online more relevant. The information that it hands out to third-parties using its ad services is also not any of your personal information.

Still, it could be a little creepy to know that you are constantly monitored online. To be fair, Google isn't the only service that does this and most companies collect data from you to use for various purposes.

Okay. What If I want to opt out of the ad services?

You cannot completely opt out of Google's ad services, what you can do is turn off personalisation for your ads. This means you will see more random ads pop up while you browse. Note that Google will still collect general information such as browsing activity to display ads but it won't personalise them according to your interests.

To opt out of Google's ad personalisation system, you need to follow a few simple steps.

The first step is to make sure you are signed in to you Google account, if you aren't just logged in to any Google service such as YouTube or Gmail and that will do the trick.

Next, click here. This page shows you how Google collects your activity. It will also show you basic metrics such as your estimated age, gender and topics of interest. This is the information that Google and its partners will use to display ads.

To opt out of the service, turn off Ad personalization by toggling it off. Well done, now Google won't track any of your personal data, not much of it anyway. Turning off Google's ad setting is only the first step though and its partners can still use your data. If you want to opt out completely, look for "Control ad personalisation on other websites and apps that use Google ad services."

Now you should see a new page open that will run a quick browser check to see how many trackers linked to your account are currently active. This won't show all the trackers but just the ones that are partnered with Google. Wait for the browser check to complete and it will display a list of cookies and trackers that are currently active on your account.

You can select the services you want to opt out of or simply click "opt out of all" at the bottom. Now wait for the browser check to complete again and congratulations you have now successfully opted out of personalised ads from Google and its partners.

Do note that you may need to opt out more than once. When trying it in our offices, some services routinely failed the opt out check, so you may need to run this more than once.