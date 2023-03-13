Video showing 3D mock-ups of iPhone 15 surfaces online

Dummy units for the iPhone 15, based on leaked CAD files for the smartphone, have shown up in a video that test compatibility with some of iPhone 14's cases.

CAD files are industry standard 3D and 2D design files that contain information regarding the materials, processes and other data. Files that belonged to iPhone 15 designs were supposedly leaked in February this year.

Now with the information learned from the CAD leak, Japanese publication Macotakara, has gotten their hands on dummy units based on the specifications from the CAD files.

Moneycontrol News