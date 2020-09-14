Vi launches work-from-home prepaid plans: Everything you need to know

Freshly-rebranded Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a new plan under the work from home category. Vi’s new ‘Work From Home’ prepaid plan is priced at Rs 351. It is the second such plan launched by the company this year.

The new Vi Work From Home prepaid plan will offer 100GB of 4G data. The plan costs Rs 351 and will be valid for 56 days. This isn’t the only prepaid plan under this category. Earlier this year, Vi announced a similar plan for Rs 251 that offers 50GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Apart from these, the company has also listed other prepaid plans for Rs 16 (1GB of 4G Data for one day), Rs 48 (3GB of 4G Data for 28 days), and Rs 98 (12GB of Data for 28 days).

More about Vi work from home offers:

> The new plans, first spotted by OnlyTech, can be found under the ‘add on’ section of Vi’s website.

> On the official Vi website, go to Recharge and then Data Packs.

> Please do note that the plans do not offer any calling benefits, which means these recharge plans are an add-on booster only for users who require the extra data.

> The Rs 351 plan may also be limited to certain regions.

Vi recently revised traffic plans under one section, so you can expect to see more plans added to this list soon.