App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Verrency appoints Namita Bhide as Asia Pacific Commercial Director

Bhide has over 20 years of experience in innovation, payments, digital transformation and risk and compliance across both buy and sell-side business lines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Global payment innovation company Verrency has announced that Namita Bhide, a seasoned leader in financial services technology, has joined the Company as Commercial Director, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, Bhide will leverage her extensive digital banking expertise to drive Verrency’s continued growth in Singapore and Asia Pacific region as the company accelerates its global strategy, increases its market share and adds new customers and partners.

Singapore is currently the epicentre of significant activity in the digibanking space, with a large number of potential applicants vying for a small number of new digibanking licenses that are being awarded by MAS in 2020. Key to rapid growth in digibanking is rapid enablement of differentiated products and services – which is exactly Verrency’s core value proposition. Bhide’s appointment recognises this growing market demand for Verrency’s services in Singapore, as well as more broadly around the region.

Bhide has over 20 years of experience in innovation, payments, digital transformation and risk and compliance across both buy and sell-side business lines. She founded Denim Consulting, a boutique creative banking consulting firm offering advisory services to a range of corporate, financial technology and regulatory technology clients, where she currently serves as a Managing Director.

Close
“Throughout my career, innovation in the payments space has grown exponentially, but legacy infrastructure has held many banks back from keeping up. Verrency completely changes that paradigm by enabling banks to securely, reliably and efficiently deliver differentiated payments services to their customers without having to modify or migrate away from existing payments infrastructure. I look forward to working with David and the Verrency team to drive real innovation for the banks in the region, including digibanks, new banking service providers, and most importantly - their customers,” Bhide said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.