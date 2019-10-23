Verrency appoints Namita Bhide as Asia Pacific Commercial Director

Global payment innovation company Verrency has announced that Namita Bhide, a seasoned leader in financial services technology, has joined the Company as Commercial Director, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, Bhide will leverage her extensive digital banking expertise to drive Verrency’s continued growth in Singapore and Asia Pacific region as the company accelerates its global strategy, increases its market share and adds new customers and partners.

Singapore is currently the epicentre of significant activity in the digibanking space, with a large number of potential applicants vying for a small number of new digibanking licenses that are being awarded by MAS in 2020. Key to rapid growth in digibanking is rapid enablement of differentiated products and services – which is exactly Verrency’s core value proposition. Bhide’s appointment recognises this growing market demand for Verrency’s services in Singapore, as well as more broadly around the region.

Bhide has over 20 years of experience in innovation, payments, digital transformation and risk and compliance across both buy and sell-side business lines. She founded Denim Consulting, a boutique creative banking consulting firm offering advisory services to a range of corporate, financial technology and regulatory technology clients, where she currently serves as a Managing Director.