Verizon Business, Wipro join hands for network-as-a-service offering

US-based Verizon Business, which provides products and services related to networks, cloud, mobile technologies and data hosting, on November 30 announced a global network-as-a-service (NaaS) partnership with technology services and consulting company Wipro to accelerate the network modernisation and cloud transformation journey for businesses.

Wipro’s NaaS solution, powered by Verizon Business, will include a range of pre-configured and tested service chains on a subscription-based consumption model, designed to drive network consumption infrastructure on demand.

The multi-year partnership will enable Wipro to transition customers from legacy cycles of deploying hardware, applications and services to an automated, self-healing, and highly secure network service environment.

Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business said, “Many organizations want to get out of endless technology refresh cycles but they face the twin challenges of traditional hardware and fixed infrastructures. Our partnership with Wipro will enable businesses to future-proof their network in a manner that is more flexible, agile and predictive, centered around their specific needs.”

Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited commented, “Our joint NaaS offering brings together two industry leaders to drive this unique value proposition that will help our customers keep pace with changing demands of the cloud and network infrastructure while achieving operational efficiencies and agility at scale.”