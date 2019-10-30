Vela and PlusWealth collaborate to extend Metro Trading Platform Access to National Stock Exchange of India

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, and PlusWealth Capital Management LLP, the stock broking business of proprietary trading firm Plus Wealth, have announced the addition of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to Vela’s automated trading platform, Metro. The availability of NSE access is an extension of existing support provided by Vela to Plus Wealth’s proprietary trading business.

PlusWealth Capital Management is a registered member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), active in multiple markets including cash equities, options, and futures, and is currently providing server hosting, market data and market access for global firms looking to trade the Indian markets.

Vela’s Metro automated trading platform provides options of pricing, execution, risk management, and API extensibility tools to enable seamless integration and connectivity for clients that need access to NSE, locally and globally. A Chicago-based hedge fund will be the first to take advantage of this market on the PlusWealth solution leveraging Metro’s technology.

Gaurav Chhabra, Designated Partner at PlusWealth commented, “We are delighted to be working with Vela to make our expertise available to clients outside of India. We believe this integrated PlusWealth/Metro offering is quite unique as traders now have access to a market that traditionally has been very difficult to enter.”

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, said, “There has always been barriers and challenges for traders outside of India to gain entry into this market. With the availability of NSE on the PlusWealth and Metro combined platform, global clients have the benefit of an integrated technology and broker solution to simplify electronic trading.” Adding, “We are excited to onboard our first joint client and look forward to offering this convenience of NSE access to other Metro users in the options trading community.”