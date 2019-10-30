App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vela and PlusWealth collaborate to extend Metro Trading Platform Access to National Stock Exchange of India

A Chicago-based hedge fund will be the first to take advantage of this market on the PlusWealth solution leveraging Metro’s technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, and PlusWealth Capital Management LLP, the stock broking business of proprietary trading firm Plus Wealth, have announced the addition of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to Vela’s automated trading platform, Metro. The availability of NSE access is an extension of existing support provided by Vela to Plus Wealth’s proprietary trading business.

PlusWealth Capital Management is a registered member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), active in multiple markets including cash equities, options, and futures, and is currently providing server hosting, market data and market access for global firms looking to trade the Indian markets.

Vela’s Metro automated trading platform provides options of pricing, execution, risk management, and API extensibility tools to enable seamless integration and connectivity for clients that need access to NSE, locally and globally. A Chicago-based hedge fund will be the first to take advantage of this market on the PlusWealth solution leveraging Metro’s technology.

Close

Gaurav Chhabra, Designated Partner at PlusWealth commented, “We are delighted to be working with Vela to make our expertise available to clients outside of India. We believe this integrated PlusWealth/Metro offering is quite unique as traders now have access to a market that traditionally has been very difficult to enter.”

related news

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, said, “There has always been barriers and challenges for traders outside of India to gain entry into this market. With the availability of NSE on the PlusWealth and Metro combined platform, global clients have the benefit of an integrated technology and broker solution to simplify electronic trading.” Adding, “We are excited to onboard our first joint client and look forward to offering this convenience of NSE access to other Metro users in the options trading community.”

Vela’s Metro trading platform is a high-performance, server-based system supporting automated, algorithmic and click trading strategies that underpin buy- and sell-side trading requirements. Offering a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management, Metro provides traders with access to all major US and European options markets on a single platform – and now Indian markets.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.