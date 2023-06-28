Vedanta taps into display manufacturing business with Foxconn partnership

(Representative Image)

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta announced its partnership with Foxconn Group affiliate Innolux Corp. for starting its display business, to manufacture glass and assemble LCD panels at its new factory. The move comes as key players are choosing to exit the LCD market.

The company's CEO YJ Chen disclosed that the production is likely to start towards the end of 2025 if it gets the crucial funding from Prime Minister Modi's government.

LCD displays have been in use for a very long time, however, they seem to have become less lucrative to tech giants with advancements in technology as crisper OLED displays seem to have replaced the display technology.

Consultancy firm Omdia's OLED display forecasts from April 2023 claimed that worldwide OLED shipments are likely to rise from around 9.7 million units in 2022 to over 70 million in 2028.

Tech-giant Apple is expanding its use of OLED displays across its devices. The forecast by Omdia claims that Apple will almost entirely phase out LCD and mini-LED displays on mobile devices by 2026.

Last year, South Korean newspaper The Korea Herald reported that Samsung Display, the display manufacturing arm of the electronics manufacturer, will phase out of making LCD TV panels in favor of newer technologies, such as (quantum-dot organic light-emitting diode) QD-OLED.

“(Samsung Display) will terminate its supply of LCD panels in June,” the Korea Herald said, citing a source.

Earlier this year in February a research team from the Nottingham Trent University, the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales Canberra developed a proof-of-concept display technology that could replace the LCD panels common to many of today's big-screen TVs, according to a report by technology news website New Atlas.

Dragomir Neshev, Professor in Physics at the Australian National University claims that technological advancements in LCD and LED displays have reached a limit as to how much they can be developed.

"The capability of conventional displays has reached its peak and is unlikely to significantly improve in the future due to multiple limitations," Neshev said.

Talking about the breakthrough, he further said that the research team has developed 'metasurface pixels' which have the potential to halve the energy consumption of traditional LCDs and LEDs.

"We have designed and developed metasurface pixels that can be ideal for the next-generation display. Unlike liquid crystals, our pixels do not require polarized lights for functioning, which will halve screens’ energy consumption," Neshev said.

Currently, research is underway on how the metasurface array could replace the liquid crystal layer in today's displays. Additionally, the researchers say that manufacturers won't need to invest in brand new production lines to make panels.