Vectra introduces privilege-aware network detection and response solution

Vectra, a network threat detection and response company, announced that Privileged Access Analytics (PAA) will be available with the Cognito platform to monitor the interactions between user accounts; services and hosts; and provide continuous visibility and assessment of privileges required to enforce zero trust.

A traditional access-based approach to zero trust relies on one-time security gating decisions that use a predefined list of privileged identities. This approach is fundamentally flawed when cyber attackers steal credentialed access or have escalated privileges.

With PAA, the Cognito platform continuously monitors the behaviours of user accounts, services and hosts once they gain access to and operate on the network. As a result, Cognito delivers both a continuous real-time assessment of their privilege levels by scoring their behaviours for threat and certainty and a risk-level prioritization for them. This empowers security teams with the right information to take quick action against the malicious use of privilege across cloud and hybrid environments.

"The real-time assessment of trust is performed by continuously observing the behaviour of user accounts, services and hosts on the network," said Jacob Sendowski, director of product management at Vectra.