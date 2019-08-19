Vectra expands in APAC to help enterprises address in-progress cyberattacks in cloud

Vectra, a company in network threat detection and response, announced that it has established business operations in the Asia-Pacific region to arm enterprise organisations and managed detection and response providers with a platform to stop in-progress cyberattacks in the cloud.

Establishing regional headquarters in Sydney marks a major global expansion for Vectra, fueled by the recent closing of a $100 million Series E funding round and increasing demand for the company's industry-leading Cognito platform.

The Cognito platform addresses critical security gaps by providing 360-degree visibility into cloud, data centre, user and internet-of-things (IoT) infrastructures, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

Vectra recently announced that its Cognito platform features Amazon Web Services Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) traffic mirroring. Enterprises can now natively run the Cognito platform in AWS environments to rapidly detect and respond to cyberthreats in the cloud.

Leading the expansion into Asia-Pacific is Regional Director Kevin Vanhaelen, a cybersecurity veteran with more than 20 years of experience. He is responsible for growing the Vectra presence across the region and is focused on the company's channel strategy and enterprise customer growth. Vanhaelen joins Vectra from Telstra, where he was the head of strategy and operations for global security solutions.