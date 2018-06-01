VE Commercial Vehicles sales up by 31% in May

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, today reported 30.7 percent increase in sales in May this year to 5,977 units. It had sold 4,573 units in May 2017, VECV said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses posted a total sales of 5,874 units last month as against 4,539 units in May 2017, up 29.4 percent, it said.

VECV further said Volvo trucks clocked 103 units in May 2018 as compared to 34 units in the same period last year.