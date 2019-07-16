Värde Partners appoints Ilfryn Carstairs as Co-CEO

Värde Partners, a global alternative investment firm, announced that Ilfryn Carstairs will join George Hicks, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, as Co-CEO, effective January 1, 2020. George co-founded Värde Partners 25 years ago and intends to transition to an Executive Chair role in 2022. Ilfryn will retain his role as Global CIO.

“Transition is a process and involves the entirety of the firm. The roles Ilfryn and I play are just part of that process whereby a new generation of leaders succeed the founders,” said George. “Ilfryn joined us 12 years into this journey and has grown as both an investor and a leader. His skills in both pursuits will enable Värde to continue delivering for our investors and will help to ensure that we maintain our strong culture long into the future.”

Ilfryn is a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer overseeing the global investment strategy for Värde. He co-chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Based in Singapore since 2017, he joined the firm in 2006 in London and played a key role in building Värde’s team and business in Europe and in Asia. Prior to being named Co-Chief Investment Officer in 2017, he served as Co-Head of Corporate and Traded Credit, managing Värde's liquid investing activities globally.

George co-founded the firm in 1993 with Marcia Page, currently Executive Chair, and Greg McMillan (retired 2008) in the early days of the alternative investing industry. The firm has since invested more than $60 billion and has grown into a successful enterprise investing in a diverse set of strategies around the world.