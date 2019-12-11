Vakrangee & Union Bank to offer banking services at Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras

Vakrangee Finserve, a 100 percent subsidiary company of Vakrangee Limited, received approval from Union Bank of India for 20,000 Banking Business Correspondent (BC) point for Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra.

The Bank shall allot in a batch of 2,500 BC points whereby 70-80 percent of BC points would be in Tier 5 and 6 locations and which would include 5 percent of the outlets to be opened in aspirational districts and LWE (Left wing extremism) areas.

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra is a standardized format outlet exclusively offering a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics. With 70 percent of these Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will make available banking services to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country.

Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce that this approval is in line with our strategy of all the services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers.

“This partnership with Union Bank of India enables us to having Banking BC point services across our entire target of 25,000 NextGen vakrangee kendras of this year. Our outlets will be able to offer a range of banking services.”