Vakrangee & Union Bank to offer banking services at Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra offers a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance, logistics.
Vakrangee Finserve, a 100 percent subsidiary company of Vakrangee Limited, received approval from Union Bank of India for 20,000 Banking Business Correspondent (BC) point for Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra.
The Bank shall allot in a batch of 2,500 BC points whereby 70-80 percent of BC points would be in Tier 5 and 6 locations and which would include 5 percent of the outlets to be opened in aspirational districts and LWE (Left wing extremism) areas.
Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra is a standardized format outlet exclusively offering a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics. With 70 percent of these Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will make available banking services to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country.
Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce that this approval is in line with our strategy of all the services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers.
“This partnership with Union Bank of India enables us to having Banking BC point services across our entire target of 25,000 NextGen vakrangee kendras of this year. Our outlets will be able to offer a range of banking services.”Dinesh Nandwana, Executive Chairman, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “Our kendras are aligned with Government’s vision of Social Inclusion by reaching out to the deepest parts of the country where banking services are not available. We provide social security schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana through our BCA outlet at Vakrangee Kendra. For those citizens for whom banking services have been out of reach, Vakrangee Kendra brings in lot of convenience. Our Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra act as a one stop shop for the local customers offering them a bouquet of services and thus provide them the convenience, at the same time aiding them with Financial, Social and Digital inclusion.”Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.