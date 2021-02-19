Vaio Z (2021) laptop announced with 11th Gen Intel CPU, 4K LCD, Carbon Fibre Build: All you need to know

Japan-based Vaio Corporation recently unveiled a new flagship notebook. The Vaio Z (2021) is a slim and light notebook with a contoured carbon fibre build, a 4K display, and 11th Gen Intel processing hardware.

Vaio Z (2021) Price

The Vaio Z (2021) is priced at $3,579 (roughly Rs 259,900) in the US for the base 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, the top-of-the-line model with 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage will set you back $4,179 (roughly Rs 303,400). While the Vaio Z (2021) is already available for pre-order in the US, there’s no information on the launch date in India.

Vaio Z (2021) Specs

The Vaio Z (2021) is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics. The notebook features up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The company also claims that its proprietary Vaio TruePerformance technology can boost CPU power limits alongside controlling heat emission.

The notebook sports a 14-inch Ultra-HD 4K IPS panel with HDR support. The lid can open up to 180 degrees, while the screen can be rotated once opened using Fn + 2. The Vaio Z (2021) packs stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound. The laptop also has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The new Vaio Z laptop also comes with Windows Hello facial recognition and a fingerprint reader.

The Vaio Z (2021) can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the notebook supports 65W fast charging. The new Vaio Z notebook weighs around one kg. The notebook also has a carbon fibre texture to maximise its rigidity.