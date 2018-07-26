'Vahan' misses July deadline due to glitches

Transport department’s paperless project 'Vahan', has missed its July deadline, as it is still being tested by Lucknow transport department. The project was scheduled to commence in Gautam Budh Nagar district by July.

The new system, expect the dealers to upload the vehicle buyers’ documents including forms 21 (for sale certificate from the dealer) and 20 (for application for registration of vehicle), insurance, address proof, etc. on the website: parivahan.gov.in.

As per a report in The Times of India, technical glitches and dealer objections are being cited as the primary reasons for the delay in starting the project. The top officials have asked for a detailed report on the hurdles and issues faced by the department and dealers, both. While the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is upgrading ‘Vahan’, a transport department official said that because the data of vehicle users is very high to be transferred from paper to cloud, some more space and bandwidth is needed for the migration and uploading of data to take place seamlessly. The official said, “The system gets slow at times and there was a problem with uploading documents.”

Gautam Budh Nagar ARTO Arunendra Pandey shared another perspective to the whole situation – he claims that the initiative to go paperless has met a negative response from the vehicle dealers, as they feel that their work will increase due to the new system.

Additional transport commissioner (road safety/IT) Gangaphal, reviewing the project seeking feedback from RTOs and dealers, said, “It’ll take time to fix the problems after which it will be decided where and when the project can be rolled out. They are worried about cost escalation as they will now require a skilled person to upload the documents on the Vahan software.”