Using an iPhone? You may soon be able to download all your data that Apple collects

As the General Data Protection Regulation rolls out on Friday in the European Union countries, Apple has launched a privacy portal using which its customers can download all data which the tech giant has stored about them.

The data available to download includes your activity on the App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music; your activity at Apple’s online store and retail stores; any AppleCare support history and repairs you may have requested; and other data like iCloud bookmarks, calendar entries, reminders, photos, and other documents.

To access the information about you, you need to log in using your Apple account information. The portal is currently available only to accounts based in the EU region only. However, the company said it will soon be rolled out globally.

“The complete set of self-service data and privacy tools is currently available to customers in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. We intend to provide these capabilities to customers around the world in the coming months,” Apple said.

Customers in other countries or regions can request a correction to their data or to delete their account and associated data completely. They can still contact Apple to request a copy of the data that the company has stored on its servers.

Once logged in, there are four options for you. Either you can obtain a copy of your data, correct the stored data, deactivate or delete your account. Deleting the account will erase all data stored at Apple servers.

If you deactivate your account, you won’t be able to access your purchases from the iTunes Store, iBooks, or the App Store. You also won’t be able to use iMessage, FaceTime, or other iCloud services.

Apple says that due to a large amount of data involved, it may take up to seven days for data bundle to be prepared for downloading.