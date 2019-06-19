US warns Indian firms against sharing their products with Huawei

Any Indian company found selling American products or equipment to Chinese firm Huawei or its units would face punitive action, the United States has warned the Indian government.

The message was conveyed through a letter sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 27. It is believed to be a part of the many US attempts at trying to mount pressure on India to take action against the Chinese company.

According to an Economic Times report, the MEA has, in turn, sought the opinion of government and regulatory agencies to understand the implications of the US restrictions imposed on Indian firms. The External Affairs Ministry has approached the Department of Telecom (DoT), Niti Aayog, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the principal scientific adviser for the same.



To examine the allegation levelled by the US



The possibility of the US taking action against Indian companies that supply US products to Huawei



Views on the recommendations provided at the 5G security conference that was held in Prague last month



Overall opinion



A senior government official said as per the report that the MEA has raised the following questions to the authorities concerning the same –

However, sources have revealed that the suggestions received at the Prague conference were ‘general’ and did not target any single company.

Notably, the latest communication from the US was mostly centered around the details of the ban imposed on Huawei equipment and a host of its units. These include affiliates such as Huawei Pakistan, Huawei Sri Lanka, and Huawei Hong Kong, alongside 35 firms registered in China.

Interestingly, no one from China was invited to attend the conference that saw the presence of the telecom chiefs of 32 countries. The main reason behind this could be that the conference was essentially about recommending governments to adopt 5G network standards, which Huawei cannot support because China requires it to cooperate in efforts to gather intelligence.

Even though the name of no Indian company was mentioned in the letter sent by the US authorities, the officials were of the opinion that this would require careful scrutiny before any further communication.

Notably, India will soon hold a top-level internal discussion to decide if Huawei should be allowed to participate in the 5G trials.