Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US VP Mike Pence says Google should halt Dragonfly app development

He added in a speech that business leaders are now thinking twice before entering the Chinese market

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticised what he said was China's theft of US technology on Thursday, and he urged Google to immediately end development of its "Dragonfly" app that would make it easier to track someone's internet searches.

Pence said in a speech that business leaders are now thinking twice before entering the Chinese market "if it means turning over their intellectual property or abetting Beijing's oppression."

"More must follow suit," he added. "For example, Google should  immediately end development of the 'Dragonfly' app that will strengthen Communist Party censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers."
