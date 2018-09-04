App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US, UK, Australia and other countries push tech firms for access to encrypted data

US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand view encryption as a threat and not as a safeguard that encryption tries to offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have issued a Statement of Principles which indicates that they will push for frequent "lawful access" to private data.


These countries want technology firms to avoid encryption if possible, or otherwise give law enforcement and spy agencies guaranteed access to their information but at the same time, deny hackers the same access.


This process may bring them in conflict with companies like Apple and other similar companies, who have stated, as reported by Engadget, that airtight encryption is vital to privacy and governments may be violating civil rights by mandating access to customers' data.


The countries, US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand are known as the 'Five Eyes’ countries or Western intelligence allies, who view encryption as a threat and not as a safeguard that encryption tries to offer. They hope that the companies would voluntarily offer legal solutions, but on their failure to do so, technological enforcement or legislative or other measures would be implemented.


According to the countries’ viewpoints, there are existing laws to safeguard privacy but sometimes, those laws allow unregulated collection of data about a user while she/he searches for any product or service online.

Moreover, the issue of national security has been put forward by agencies arguing against the data privacy policies followed by tech giants where terrorists and crime mobs are at an advantage in case of a request of information from the governments.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Canada #Trending News #United States

