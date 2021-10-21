MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

US Senator Richard Blumenthal calls on Mark Zuckerberg to testify

Sen. Blumenthal said that it is urgent for either Zuckerberg or Adam Mosseri to appear before Congress

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
The congress has been holding hearings on child safety on social networks

The congress has been holding hearings on child safety on social networks

During the ongoing US Congress hearings, on social media and its impact on children, the chair of Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security has asked Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to appear for testimony.

In a letter addressed to the Facebook founder, Senator Richard Blumenthal said that it was, "urgent and necessary for you or Mr. Adam Mosseri to testify to set the record straight and provide members of Congress and parents with a plan on how you are going to protect our kids". Adam Mosseri is the head of Instagram, where he oversees the product's engineering and operations.

Blumenthal also cited the October 5 hearing with ex-Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen.

Haugen had previously told the television show 60 minutes that Facebook was, "paying for its profits with our safety".

She also went on to state that the company was not keen on investing "in what actually needs to invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous".

Close

Related stories

Wall Street Journal's huge expose on Facebook's internal research documents were also discussed in the letter.

Blumenthal also said that Facebook had not been transparent with the committee and concealed information about teen mental health and addiction.

"When I sought specific information about Instagram and teens in an August letter, Facebook provided clearly evasive and misleading answers that have now been directly disputed by Ms. Haugen," wrote Blumenthal.

"I was further disturbed that Ms. Antigone Davis could not provide the Subcommittee with specific plans to address these proven risks to teens, such as the amplification of eating disorder content. Moreover, Ms. Haugen’s testimony put into dispute several of Ms. Davis’s answers to our Subcommittee," he added. Antigone Davis is director and global head of safety at Facebook.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg
first published: Oct 21, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.