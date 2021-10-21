US Senator Richard Blumenthal calls on Mark Zuckerberg to testify

The congress has been holding hearings on child safety on social networks

During the ongoing US Congress hearings, on social media and its impact on children, the chair of Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security has asked Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to appear for testimony.

In a letter addressed to the Facebook founder, Senator Richard Blumenthal said that it was, "urgent and necessary for you or Mr. Adam Mosseri to testify to set the record straight and provide members of Congress and parents with a plan on how you are going to protect our kids". Adam Mosseri is the head of Instagram, where he oversees the product's engineering and operations.

Blumenthal also cited the October 5 hearing with ex-Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen.

Haugen had previously told the television show 60 minutes that Facebook was, "paying for its profits with our safety".

She also went on to state that the company was not keen on investing "in what actually needs to invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous".

Wall Street Journal's huge expose on Facebook's internal research documents were also discussed in the letter.

Blumenthal also said that Facebook had not been transparent with the committee and concealed information about teen mental health and addiction.

"When I sought specific information about Instagram and teens in an August letter, Facebook provided clearly evasive and misleading answers that have now been directly disputed by Ms. Haugen," wrote Blumenthal.

"I was further disturbed that Ms. Antigone Davis could not provide the Subcommittee with specific plans to address these proven risks to teens, such as the amplification of eating disorder content. Moreover, Ms. Haugen’s testimony put into dispute several of Ms. Davis’s answers to our Subcommittee," he added. Antigone Davis is director and global head of safety at Facebook.