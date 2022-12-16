 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

US Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

The bill calls for a ban on TikTok from all devices issued by federal agencies

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

Calling it a "Chinese Trojan horse", The United States Senate has voted on a bill that seeks to ban TikTok from government-issued devices.

Several US Governors have also banned the popular social media app from their offices including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah among others.

The bill will still have to pass through the House and gain President Biden's signature before it can become law.

Wall Street Journal notes that a similar bill was passed by the Senate before but never made it out of the House.

US Officials and lawmakers raised objections about TikTok's parent company ByteDance, calling them a threat to national security.

TikTok's popularity has grown at an alarming rate since its launch in 2016. According to a recent survey, it was the most popular app among two-thirds of American teens.