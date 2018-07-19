App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US politician suggests converting Google, Facebook and Twitter into public utilities

Republican leader King also asked about how the right-wing outlet Gateway Pundit was losing reach on social media and the role of Facebook’s algorithm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

During a judiciary hearing with Google, Facebook and Twitter on social media filtering practices, Republican US politician Steve King from Iowa said 'what about converting the large behemoth organizations into public utilities'.

King also asked about how the right-wing outlet Gateway Pundit was losing reach on social media and the role of Facebook’s algorithm. His concern was about these tech companies not being able to maintain fair platforms for discourse.

King also suggested the need to review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of the US law that protects the interactive computer from being treated as the publisher of content users post on their platforms.

If the rule was modified, social media companies would be accountable for illegal content from copyright infringement or child pornography posted on their platform, which in turn will require pre-vetting of all the content that will be displayed on these platforms.

King while speaking to Google’s Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for YouTube Juniper Downs said in the court, “Ms Downs, I think you have a sense of my concern about where this is going. I’m all for freedom of speech, and free enterprise, and for competition and finding a way that competition itself does its own regulation so government doesn’t have to. But if this gets further out of hand, it appears to me that section 230 needs to be reviewed.

"And one of the discussions that I’m hearing is ‘what about converting the large behemoth organizations that we’re talking about here into public utilities?’ how do you respond to that inquiry?”

In his reply, Downs said, “As I said previously, we operate in a highly competitive environment, the tech industry is incredibly dynamic, we see new entrants all the time. We see competitors across all of our products at google, and we believe that the framework that governs our services is an appropriate way to continue to support innovation.”
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

