US lawmakers want Google to tackle misleading abortion search results

Pro-abortion protests erupted in several parts of the US in first week of May (Image: AP)

14 US Senators and seven representatives have sent an open letter to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him why Google's search results failed to provide accurate information to women who sought out abortion services.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) conducted a study in which it found that Google search results for terms like "abortion clinics near me" and "abortion pill", often directed people to crisis pregnancy centres that are anti-abortion.

The study went on to say that 1 in 10 search results on Google often leads users to anti-abortion "fake clinics". It also found that 28% of Google Ads displayed on these search results were for the "fake clinics".

Other notable highlights from the report stated that 11% of results for "abortion clinic near me" and "abortion pill", led to fake results, and this included 37% of Google Maps searches.

CCDH is of the opinion that these clinics claim impartial service, "but in reality aim to dissuade individuals from having abortions." They also have a record of, "disseminating misinformation on the health risks of abortion."

CCDH used a Google Chrome extension called Location Guard, using which researchers performed searches related to abortion in 13 US states that have passed laws banning abortions.

Then they analysed the first page of each result, which included paid search results, organic results, and Google Maps results, along with video and news results. They also took into account reviews posted by users which said that these "fake clinics" do not "provide medical care" and greatly "exaggerated the risks of abortion."

This allowed researchers to determine their findings, after which they reported that these unverified Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPC), now outnumbered actual abortion clinics 3 to 1.

The report said, "They are typically nonprofit organizations established to counsel pregnant people against having an abortion, and are often affiliated with larger anti-abortion organizations."