English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    US lawmakers want Google to tackle misleading abortion search results

    A study conducted by the non-profit group Center for Countering Digital Hate found that 1 out of 10 results for abortion clinics and pills point to anti-abortion centres instead.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Pro-abortion protests erupted in several parts of the US in first week of May (Image: AP)

    Pro-abortion protests erupted in several parts of the US in first week of May (Image: AP)

    14 US Senators and seven representatives have sent an open letter to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him why Google's search results failed to provide accurate information to women who sought out abortion services.

    The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) conducted a study in which it found that Google search results for terms like "abortion clinics near me" and "abortion pill", often directed people to crisis pregnancy centres that are anti-abortion.

    The study went on to say that 1 in 10 search results on Google often leads users to anti-abortion "fake clinics". It also found that 28% of Google Ads displayed on these search results were for the "fake clinics".

    Other notable highlights from the report stated that 11% of results for "abortion clinic near me" and "abortion pill", led to fake results, and this included 37% of Google Maps searches.

    CCDH is of the opinion that these clinics claim impartial service, "but in reality aim to dissuade individuals from having abortions." They also have a record of, "disseminating misinformation on the health risks of abortion."

    Close

    Related stories

    CCDH used a Google Chrome extension called Location Guard, using which researchers performed searches related to abortion in 13 US states that have passed laws banning abortions.

    Then they analysed the first page of each result, which included paid search results, organic results, and Google Maps results, along with video and news results. They also took into account reviews posted by users which said that these "fake clinics" do not "provide medical care" and greatly "exaggerated the risks of abortion."

    This allowed researchers to determine their findings, after which they reported that these unverified Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPC), now outnumbered actual abortion clinics 3 to 1.

    The report said, "They are typically nonprofit organizations established to counsel pregnant people against having an abortion, and are often affiliated with larger anti-abortion organizations."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alphabet Inc #Google #Google Search #legalized abortion #US Abortion Laws
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.