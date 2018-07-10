App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US lawmakers ask Apple, Google to reveal details of data collection practices

According to reports, Google and Apple have been asked to elaborate about ‘how they handle user data’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the US, on Monday, sent letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and CEO of Google's parent firm Alphabet, Larry Page, questioning them about their data privacy policies.

According to reports, Google and Apple have been asked to elaborate about ‘how they handle user data’.

The legislators and other law authorities are worried that the two technology giants are not transparent about how they share user data with third-party firms which they collect to improve their service.

According to a report by the Fortune, the legislators have asked the Alphabet to address recent media reports that 'exposed' some of its data protection practices.

related news

Last week, it was reported that Google had allowed some third-party organizations to access user emails. However, Google had in 2017 stated that it would no longer scan Gmail messages for advertising purposes.

Other questions that the legislators asked Google about its email policies included how many outside software developers are permitted to access user’s email contents with or without consent on Gmail.

The legislators have also asked what restrictions, if any, had Google placed on how data from Gmail users could be used and asked what additional steps, if any, had been taken by Google to verify that the activity of companies which were granted access to user’s email content met the terms of service.

The legislators wrote to Apple seeking information on the company's data-collection practices. The House representatives sought information on if Apple collects and stores user information “through a different data-collection capability” even if users disable GPS services on their iPhones.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #Apple #Facebook #Google #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.