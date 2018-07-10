US lawmakers ask Apple, Google to reveal details of data collection practices

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the US, on Monday, sent letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and CEO of Google's parent firm Alphabet, Larry Page, questioning them about their data privacy policies.

According to reports, Google and Apple have been asked to elaborate about ‘how they handle user data’.

The legislators and other law authorities are worried that the two technology giants are not transparent about how they share user data with third-party firms which they collect to improve their service.

According to a report by the Fortune, the legislators have asked the Alphabet to address recent media reports that 'exposed' some of its data protection practices.

Last week, it was reported that Google had allowed some third-party organizations to access user emails. However, Google had in 2017 stated that it would no longer scan Gmail messages for advertising purposes.

Other questions that the legislators asked Google about its email policies included how many outside software developers are permitted to access user’s email contents with or without consent on Gmail.

The legislators have also asked what restrictions, if any, had Google placed on how data from Gmail users could be used and asked what additional steps, if any, had been taken by Google to verify that the activity of companies which were granted access to user’s email content met the terms of service.

The legislators wrote to Apple seeking information on the company's data-collection practices. The House representatives sought information on if Apple collects and stores user information “through a different data-collection capability” even if users disable GPS services on their iPhones.