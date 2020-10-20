172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|us-government-to-file-antitrust-lawsuit-against-google-on-october-20-5989381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US government to file antitrust lawsuit against Google on October 20

The lawsuit is expected to allege that Google broke the law in how it treated rivals in its search and advertising businesses, seeking to disadvantage them to keep its own search engine dominant and using that market power to sell more ads.

Moneycontrol News

The US Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on October 20 for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, a source familiar with the planning told news agency Reuters.

The lawsuit is expected to allege that Google broke the law in how it treated rivals in its search and advertising businesses, seeking to disadvantage them to keep its own search engine dominant and using that market power to sell more ads.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Business #Google #Technology #world

