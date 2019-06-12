US embassy launches app for students who wish to study in US

- EducationUSA was launched in collaboration with the United States India Educational Foundation- The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms for free

The US embassy has launched a mobile application that gives comprehensive and latest information about studying in the United States. It is aimed at students who may not be geographically near an EducationUSA centre in India that helps students with information about studying in the country.

The app -- EducationUSA -- was launched in collaboration with the United States India Educational Foundation and is available on both Android and iOS platforms for free. “The app will act as the first point of information for students, parents, school counsellors and other interested users who want to know about the US higher education but don’t know where to begin," the US embassy said in a release on Wednesday. “It will help students and parents get answers, track progress and link to other Education USA resources," the statement said.

The release of the app comes on a day the US embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and Hyderabad marked “Student Visa Day" – a day earmarked entirely for interviewing students on their visa applications with no interviews for business or tourist visas, an embassy official said.

At the US embassy in New Delhi, there were almost 1,100 students present at the consular section for interviews on Wednesday. One consular official estimated that some 90% of these students could get visas to travel to the US for higher education. Across India, some 4,000 students were to be interviewed on Wednesday.

According to the US embassy statement, the education app’s top feature was an answer bot that allows users to get solutions to their problems by choosing from a set of frequently asked questions or by keying in a question.

In case the app is unable answer a specific question, it will link users to EducationUSA advisors for a response. The app has information on various events planned under the Education USA banner across India. It also has a provision to keep students updated on news and events according to their preference.

To mark the Student Visa Day, US Charge de affaires May Kay Carlson described Indian students studying in the US as the bridge between the two countries.

“Educational exchange is one of the most important aspects of the US-India relationship. Today, nearly one out of every five international students in the United States is from India," Carlson said. There are nearly 200,000 Indian students in the US with the number of Indian students going to the US for higher education doubling in the last decade.

The preference for "Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics" or STEM subjects remained strong among Indian students but there are those who were looking at options like liberal arts, an embassy official said.