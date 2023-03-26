 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US District Court rules in favour of publishers in Internet Archive case

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

The presiding judge, John Koeltl, said that The Archive violated copyright of four publishers by offering scanned copies of their books online.

(Image: Aaron Burden via Unsplash)

The US District Court has ruled in favour of four publishers, saying that the Internet Archive has infringed on their copyrights by offering scanned copies of their books online.

The Internet Archive is an online library that provides free public access to a vast collection of materials, including archived websites, software, music and books, among others.

The archive has scanned millions of print books and lends out digital copies of them for free. As Engadget notes, the program was called "controlled digital lending", in which users had to sign up for a waitlist to borrow a book from the platform.