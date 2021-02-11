US based law firm investigating lawsuit against Sony for ‘stick drift’ on PS5 controller

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (CSK&D) is a US based law firm that specialises in class action lawsuits. The firm was in the news recently when it took Nintendo to court over the Joy-Con drift issue that plagued a lot of Switch owners. The ‘drift’ issue as its termed causes the Joy-Con controllers to register inputs when there are none. For example – If you are aiming at one thing in game but your view suddenly shifts without any input from you, then you may be experiencing a problem wherein your analog sticks are registering movement inputs even if you did not make any.

While the case against Nintendo is still ongoing, the law firm has now set its sights on Sony. Turns out, the same ‘drift’ issues that plagued the Switch are also found on Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PS5. Sony has stated that the controller ‘drift’ issue is covered under warranty, but customers will have to foot the shipping fees for sending it to a repair centre.

CSK&D have set up a survey online much like it did before the Nintendo Switch lawsuit, asking people to submit their issues with Sony’s controller and details on when they started experiencing the issues.

“CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely,” reads the text with the survey. “Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay.”