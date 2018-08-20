App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US attorneys: Facebook should be considered as a 'content creator'

An ongoing lawsuit is focusing on the social media giant’s ad policies and raising questions on the policies holding any discriminations against its advertisers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


US attorneys during an ongoing case related to Facebook's ad policies argued that Facebook should be legally labelled as a "content creator" just like any other media outlet stating that the social media platform customises audience for its advertisers.

According to a report in The Outline, the case, held at the southern district of New York, saw the attorneys arguing for the social media giant on the grounds of it mining its users' data for the purpose of creating and customising its audience for its advertisers.

The attorneys said that when Facebook mines user data to "create" and "customise" an audience for a particular advertiser, it amounts to creating user content.

The ongoing lawsuit is focusing on the social media giant’s ad policies and raising questions on the policies holding any discriminations against its advertisers. The said argument was filed on August 14, 2018.

Facebook has argued saying that it does not discriminate and housing ads are being shown solely to a particular company.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Facebook #Trending News #world

